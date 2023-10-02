Former Leyton Orient full-back Matt Lockwood, analysing Crystal Palace's 1-0 win at Manchester United on BBC Radio London:

"They say a week is a long time in football but four days [since losing to United in the Carabao Cup] feels a lifetime ago. The difference in performance was night and day.

"I know he rested a few players during the week in the Carabao Cup, but the guys out there on Saturday all worked so hard for each other. When someone made a mistake, someone else was there to clear up.

"The fact they've got Guehi and Andersen at centre-half; they're both so comfortable on the ball, they organise, they dominate and they dictate to people where to go. They're so good, the pair of them.

"United huffed and puffed and didn't really create too many chances, but that was more down to the fact that Palace were so organised and so hard to break down. There wasn't really anywhere for United to go."