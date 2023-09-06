Eddie Nketiah has the opportunity to fill "a vacuum" behind Harry Kane as he gears up for a possible England debut in the next week.

That's the view of ESPN's senior sports writer Mark Ogden, who told BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily that Nketiah has already achieved a great deal with his call-up to the senior squad.

"It is a great step up for him," Ogden said. "He will be looking at Kane and Marcus Rashford as players who have trod the path he wants to tread.

"He will feel really boosted that he is in ahead of Raheem Sterling as if you're picked in front of him, then you are doing something right.

"Ultimately Kane is first choice but there is always the possibility of an injury. Behind Kane, there is a vacuum and Nketiah has to keep pushing."

England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Saturday before making the short trip north to face Scotland on Tuesday.

Ogden is unsure whether Nketiah will get handed an opportunity, saying it depends how he adapts to the high standards at St George's Park.

"Gareth Southgate tends to brings people into the squad to have a look at them and see how they train," Ogden said. "The level is way higher with England even than at an elite club because everyone wants to impress.

"Nketiah will have to deal with that. I think Southgate will want to put his big guns out for the qualifier but then he will also need his senior pros at Hampden Park.

"Making his England debut there would be a real bonus for Nketiah."

