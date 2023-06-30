Chelsea are pushing for an agreement with Brighton over the signing of Moises Caicedo, with the Ecuador midfielder, 21, having already agreed personal terms. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 21, has been identified by Chelsea as the ideal replacement for Manchester United-bound England midfielder Mason Mount, 24. (Standard, external)

Former England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, is in Italy to finalise a permanent move from Chelsea to AC Milan, who will next target Chelsea's USA winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Standard, external)

Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, has rejected a second offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal - worth £45m (£39m) a year - as he only wants to leave for Inter Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian, external)

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in Aston Villa's Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30. (Football Transfers, external)

