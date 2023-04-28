Dean Smith is not ruling Kelechi Iheanacho out for the rest of the season but accepts, "It's going to be tough to get him back".

The Nigeria striker was replaced in the latter stages of Leicester's draw with Leeds on Tuesday with Smith confirming he has torn his abductor muscle.

After scoring two goals in his last three games, the Foxes boss said his absence will be a blow for the Foxes.

"He’s not great - it puts him out for a number of weeks," he said. "It’s significant enough. I’m not going to rule him out for the rest of the season, but it’s going to be tough to get him back. Hopefully we can.

"He’s disappointed obviously. It's unfortunate for him but, like always, it gives others opportunities.

"It’s a blow because he came on at half-time against Man City and did ever so well, scoring, hitting the post and having another chance as well.

"I thought he played really well in the Wolves game as well, scored the penalty and created opportunities for Vards [Jamie Vardy]."