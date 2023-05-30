Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks has been recalled to the Wales squad for the first time since recovering from cancer.

The 25-year-old returned to club action for the Cherries in March and started the last two Premier League games of the season.

"I am pleased for him because he's had a long journey," said Wales boss Rob Page.

"I tried to get him on camp (in March) because you want your best players around you. He definitely falls into that category. We knew we had to manage it.

"You don't go through what he's gone through and not have little setbacks."