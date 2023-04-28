Leeds United boss Javi Gracia said it's "tough" to take another injury to a key player after Luis Sinisterra was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The winger, who has scored three goals in his past five appearances, was replaced during the midweek draw with Leicester City with an ankle injury.

Defender Max Wober remains a doubt for Sunday's game, while Gracia is yet to find out whether midfielder Tyler Adams will play again this season following hamstring surgery last month.

Speaking before Leeds' game at Bournemouth this weekend, Gracia said: "Luis will be out for the rest of the season. I think it's something in his ankle, a ligament.

"It's tough for us to lose key players. I prefer to not complain. I have enough players to compete better and try to work with them to find a way to get results."

Forward Wilfried Gnonto was an unused substitute against Leicester and has not started since the win over Wolves in March.

Gracia said: "You ask me about Willy many times and I always say the same. He's an exceptional player with an amazing character.

"The last game I decided to play with Cree [Crysencio Summerville], but I am sure in the next games Willy will have chances to show.

"I choose what's best for the team. I think both will help us for sure."