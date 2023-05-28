Leicester 2-1 West Ham: What Smith said

Leicester interim boss Dean Smith to Match of the Day: "We played well today and deserved the win. For 60 minutes we were really good. Pleased with that aspect but devastated for everyone in the club we couldn’t get over the line.

"I didn’t [follow the other game]. I felt it was irrelevant for me. I was concentrating on trying to win the game. From there we’d see what happens.

"The remit was always seven weeks and eight games and I felt we’d need 11 points. We fell short with nine. I’ll look back on the Leeds and Everton games where we lost points.

"People will have to look into the future and what the club does. There will be a review. I can’t comment on that. My remit was seven weeks and try to keep us in the Premier League and I failed on that.

"Everyone knows this club is built to be an elite level club. You get knocks in life but your job is to bounce back. The place is set up for success. Unfortunately this has been a tough year. In the short time I’ve been here, [I think] they’ll bounce back.

“The beauty of it is they [fans] will continue to support their club. They’ll come back. Hopefully the club can be successful and bounce straight back. The fans would deserve that."

On whether he stay at the club: "I have no idea. We haven’t even discussed it, talked about it, thought about it. The job was to come in, concentrate on each game – I couldn’t even tell you who was out of contract. Unfortunately I feel like I failed for the owner but it’s a long season."