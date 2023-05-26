Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says the club has made "huge progress" in his first season in charge but there is still "a lot of room for improvement" from his squad.

United confirmed Champions League qualification with a game to spare by comfortably beating Chelsea 4-1 on Thursday night.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's final day meeting with Fulham, Ten Hag said: "We made huge progress. Many individuals made progress. Now we have a good base.

"I think there is still a lot of room for improvement with this squad. But when you get the right players it will help and give you more depth and better standard and level.

"Then you gave more chance to be in the top four and more chance to win titles and trophies."

The issue of prospective new owners remains hanging over the club going into the summer, with no update since the latest Qatari bid was submitted earlier this month.

When asked how difficult it is to go into the transfer window not knowing who owns the club, Ten Hag said: "That is not my job. My job is to first identify, then nominate the right players. Then it is up to the club.

"I can’t tell at this moment. You have to ask the right people about this situation."