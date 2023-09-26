Anna Howells, Spurs XY, external

The north London derby is always tense, especially away from home. It was always going to be a test to see how far we have actually come.

Not a test we passed with flying colours, but we passed it nonetheless.

I had confidence we could keep our rivals at bay with a draw, and I’m glad I was right. They are close to their peak and should not be underestimated, but we are nowhere near ours and I am excited to see where we can go.

The James Maddison and Son Heung-min partnership delivered the goods again, the former being the creative genius and the latter getting back to his best.

I reckon most fans would agree that in previous seasons we would not have bounced back twice. The character we showed is a true testament to the effort Ange Postecoglou has put into reshaping Tottenham Hotspur.

He said in the fans' forum that he wants us to be a team that challenges every opponent. As good as things are right now, we should not get carried away. This is still very early stages, and there will be some downs.

On the other hand, let’s just enjoy the moment and celebrate the fact we’ve got our Tottenham back.