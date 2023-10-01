BBC Scotland's Kenny Crawford at Easter Road

Dundee goalkeeper Trevor Carson says Saturday's 0-0 draw with Hibernian was just short of "perfect".

“Any goalkeeper will tell you it’s nice to be involved in a good performance and thankfully I was," Carson, 35, told BBC Scotland after the Scottish Premiership match.

"It was a great team effort from us and if we could’ve won it at the end, it would’ve been perfect.

“The big man [Hibernian's] Paul Hanlon could’ve had a hat-trick first half. Apart from the first one, which was an instinctive save, I think the other two he just felt sorry for me and headed them into my hands.

“I’ve come here a number of times and been on the end of a few drubbings, so it’s a credit to the boys that we carried a threat going forward as well - it wasn’t just sitting in.”