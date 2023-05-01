Former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly says the "dependable" Bruno Fernandes will be a key player for Manchester United next season if they want to challenge for the title.

Fernandes' goal against Aston Villa was his 100th career league goal and boosted United's hope of a top-four finish.

Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "When United were doing well before and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer took over, Fernandes was scoring week in, week out.

"We were talking about how good he was. He was electric. Then there was a drop off for a little whil, but now he is back up.

"He gets a lot of criticism for the way he handles himself sometimes, but on the pitch he does produce - and he produces regularly.

"Whether it’s an assist or whether it’s a goal, he is someone who is very dependable for them. Going forward, he has to be one of the key players. It’s a very competitive midfield and Fernandes is key for them."

Did you know?

Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals against Aston Villa (nine - seven goals, two assists) than any other opponent in his United career.

