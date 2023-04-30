Bournemouth 4-1 Leeds: What Gracia said

Leeds boss Javi Gracia, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "Very sad and disappointed. We expected another game, another result. After this hard result, it is difficult to accept.

"It is happening a lot in the last games. We concede a goal and in the next few minutes we concede the second. It is something you have to do better. If you are not more consistent, it is difficult to get the results we need.

"There are only four games left and we have to be very concentrated in the next one. We have to do everything to get the results we need. For our fans, what they really want is to see the team win. All of us are frustrated, the fans as well."