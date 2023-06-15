Ex-Rangers boss Warburton leaves West Ham after Euro triumph

Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton has left his assistant coaching role at West Ham to pursue "new opportunities at a more senior level".

Warburton joined David Moyes' staff 12 months ago and helped steer the Hammers to Europa Conference League success in Prague last week, the club's first major trophy in 43 years.

The 60-year-old Englishman said: “I am hugely grateful to West Ham United and, in particular, David Moyes for the opportunity to work for this fantastic football club.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here but, at this stage of my career, I am keen to seek new opportunities at a more senior level that are aligned with the attributes I believe I have to offer."