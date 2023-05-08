He insists City are “not here for revenge” after last season’s dramatic semi-final defeat: “It would be a mistake. We played exceptionally well last year in Manchester and then were very good here but it was not enough. What happened in the past is in the past.”

While he sees similarities in the fixture, he simply sees this tie as an “opportunity” to reach the final: “Of course, it is the same managers and 80 or 90 per cent of the same players. But they are completely different games.”

He wants City to be in a good position for the second leg: “The second game is at home, which is different and everything will be decided in Manchester. It is important to get a good result tomorrow and leave it open for Manchester.”

On his hunger to win the Champions League: “We want it and here we are again. When you don’t have a trophy, you want it. My club is demanding of winning this competition – I had that feeling when I first arrived.”