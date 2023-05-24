Big opportunity to repay fans' patience - Hegarty

Clear heads and hard graft are required from Dundee United in their relegation battle with Kilmarnock tonight, says Tannadice legend Paul Hegarty.

“If I was in the dressing room I’d be saying to the players, just forget about what’s happened in the past,” Hegarty, skipper of United’s 1983 title-winning team, told BBC Radio Scotland.

“Forget about performances, battle your corner, make sure you do your job correctly and get a win. Bottom line is you’ve got to work harder than the opposition and make sure you don’t give them too many opportunities.

“I’ve been going to all the home games and the fans have been magnificent. They’ve been coming in big numbers and been so patient. They haven’t been getting rewards and tonight is a big opportunity to repay them.”