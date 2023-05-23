'We can't lose the league now' - Postecoglou relaxed over Celtic form

Ange Postecoglou is relaxed about treble-chasing Celtic's stuttering form as the Scottish Cup final looms.

Celtic have won just one of their last four Premiership games and have taken a point from two matches since retaining the league title.

Postecoglou, whose men are away to Hibs in their penultimate league fixture on Wednesday, said: "We just go out there and try to play our football but we know the league is done.

"We can't lose the league now, unless someone has brought in a new rule. The players are aware of that so I can't go about pretending, trying to create some alternative universe where they are trying to achieve something they have already achieved.

"But we still want to enjoy our games and prepare for the cup final and the best way to do that is play our football and take each challenge as it comes.

"The players are training well and we want to finish the season strongly."

On the day Rangers announced five experienced players including Alfredo and Ryan Kent will leave Ibrox this summer, Postecoglou was asked if he expects a tougher title challenge next season.

"I don't know why that would even concern me to be honest," he said.

"This time last year Rangers were in a Europa League final and a Scottish Cup final, and they strengthened after the season didn't they?

"So does anybody really care? We didn't start favourites in my first year and probably weren't overwhelming favourites this year, so people will say what they want, mate.

"Everyone has got a plan until they are punched on the nose and then you kind of reassess from there.

"When we start next year, when the games start, everyone will see who is really strong and who isn't strong and all that sort of stuff."