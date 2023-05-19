Cody Gakpo feels Virgil van Dijk has been "like a brother" to him since he arrived at Liverpool.

The Netherlands international joined his compatriot on Merseyside in the January transfer window and has appreciated the support he has received from the defender.

"He's helping me, he's guiding me, I have to say. I don't think I said it even to him yet but I'm really grateful," said Gakpo speaking to Premier League Productions.

"He's like a big brother here to me. From the day I first arrived he's helping me with everything outside the pitch and inside the pitch. I'm really grateful for that.

"Hopefully we can have some really good moments together."

The forward has made a positive start to life at the club, scoring six goals and making two assists in his 19 Premier League games with the Reds so far and helping them in their push for Champions League football.

"I think the most important [goal] was the equaliser against West Ham [on the 26 April] because we were doing really well and we had to win this game," said the 24 year old.

"We [conceded] a goal and I scored a few minutes after so we were directly back in the game. I think this was one of the most important."