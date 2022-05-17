Newcastle 2-0 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Arsenal have lost 13 Premier League games in 2021-22, their joint-highest tally in a 38-game season in the competition (also 2017-18 and 2020-21).

  • Newcastle have now won their final home league game in seven of the past nine seasons (L2), with the two exceptions being defeats against Liverpool in both 2018-19 and 2019-20.

  • Since the turn of the year, only Liverpool (25) have won more points at home in the Premier League than Newcastle United (22).

  • Ben White’s own goal ended a run of 714 minutes without a goal for Newcastle in all competitions against Arsenal.

  • Only Tottenham Hotspur (6) have benefited from more own goals in the Premier League this season than Newcastle United (3). The Magpies last benefited from more own goals in a Premier League season in 2011-12 (5).