We asked you for your thoughts after Fulham drew with Wolves 0-0 at Molineux.

Here are some of your comments:

Lewis: Much better start than I was expecting. If you’d offered us a draw at home to Liverpool followed by a draw away at Wolves I think most fans would have bitten your hand off. Difficult run of fixtures to start the season but I think early signs are very good COYW!

Simon: We should acquire Justin Kluivert for the left wing-role, loan with option to buy. Also Jason Denayer from Lyon on a free to play as a defensive midfielder or centre-back, Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich as cover for Mitro and Harry Winks would be the final piece of the jigsaw and would give us an excellent chance to stay up.

Mark: Tough game played in a searing 40 degree heat. Fulham were unable to break down a very solid Wolves defence. Scrappy game at times. I have no idea why the assistant referees were there as the main referee had an ego big enough for all three with odd decisions. Fulham unlucky not to have nicked it with a penalty but a draw a very fair result.