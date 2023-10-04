Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta must hope his decision to play Bukayo Saka in the Champions League loss at Lens after taking several heavy knocks recently does not backfire following his departure in the first half.

There is much riding on such decisions and now Saka must inevitably be a doubt for Sunday’s big Premier League meeting with leaders Manchester City at Emirates Stadium.

Arteta will understandably say the brilliant 22-year-old England international is part of his strongest side, but Saka has taken some heavy physical punishment recently and was taken off against Tottenham and Bournemouth.

Who can blame Arteta for starting such an influential performer and it is easy to be wise after the event.

Now, however, the Gunners manager faces the prospect of being robbed of such a mercurial talent for his side's biggest game of the season.

The injury against Lens, which came with no opponent around him, was clearly a concern for Arteta, who said: "It was big enough not to allow him to continue the game. That is a worry for us."

For Arsenal and Arteta’s sake – and, of course, England manager Gareth Southgate will also be watching closely – they must hope it is not a long-term concern for Saka.

