Leeds v Southampton: Team news

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford could miss the rest of the season because of the foot injury sustained during the last-gasp win at Wolves.

Captain Liam Cooper, Diego Llorente, Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha should all be available.

Southampton have no new injury concerns, while Will Smallbone and Orio Romeu have both recovered from illness.

Alex McCarthy and Nathan Tella are back in training but not yet ready for selection.

