Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Tottenham have got momentum now, while Aston Villa have lost all of theirs after suffering three defeats in a row.

Philippe Coutinho has been quiet of late, and Villa need to find a way of getting him involved more if they are going to trouble Tottenham.

A Spurs slip-up is always just around the corner, but when Harry Kane is playing the way he is, they are extremely dangerous.

Tom's prediction: 1-2

Joe's prediction: Spurs to win and Kane will probably score both. 0-2.

