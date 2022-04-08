Lawro's predictions: Aston Villa v Tottenham
Mark Lawrenson takes on Manchester City fans Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossoms in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-2
Tottenham have got momentum now, while Aston Villa have lost all of theirs after suffering three defeats in a row.
Philippe Coutinho has been quiet of late, and Villa need to find a way of getting him involved more if they are going to trouble Tottenham.
A Spurs slip-up is always just around the corner, but when Harry Kane is playing the way he is, they are extremely dangerous.
Tom's prediction: 1-2
Joe's prediction: Spurs to win and Kane will probably score both. 0-2.
