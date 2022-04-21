'Let's keep dreaming' - Liverpool fans on cloud nine
Liverpool fans are daring to dream.
After another victory was ticked off - this time against fierce rivals Manchester United - winning the quadruple is still a possibility.
However, some supporters are sick of hearing about it:
Mari: Looks like Liverpool have chosen just the right time to peak. But people need to stop talking about the quadruple - if they don't get it, which let's face it they probably won't, it will look like failure which would just be absurd.
Andy: If Liverpool end this season with just the one trophy they currently have, it would be viewed a disaster. 4 would be beyond dreams. Anything in-between would be great. Let's keep dreaming....
Steve: Still think we will win more trophies. But the quadruple has not been done before for a reason. And we don't control our own destiny.
Claude: Liverpool still need a favour from someone to clinch the title. But of course Liverpool need to make sure they win all their remaining games, as City will be breathing down their necks.