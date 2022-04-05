Ray Hunt, In That Number Podcast, external

James Ward-Prowse has a habit of making the extraordinary ordinary.

The Saints skipper salvaged a hard-earned point at Elland Road on Saturday thanks to another piece of magic from the dead-ball specialist.

He also took a step closer to that direct free-kick record currently held by David Beckham on 18 and has moved to second on his own, displacing Gianfranco Zola and Thierry Henry (not bad company).

The 27-year-old still has time on his side and an impressive record of converting over the course of the past few seasons. With just five needed to reach the summit - he already has three and counting this campaign and four last season - who’d bet against him?

Saints fans are no longer surprised by his brilliance as it’s become almost as certain as if he were taking a penalty.

Perhaps more importantly, his latest marker put a halt to the run of four consecutive losses, which saw us take a heavy defeat at Villa, followed by three home losses to Newcastle, Watford and, in the FA Cup, to Manchester City.

We can now enter the next two home games against Chelsea and Arsenal in higher spirits, as both are coming of shock defeats by Brentford and Crystal Palace respectively.