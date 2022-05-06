Guardiola says City are fully focused on putting their Champions League exit behind them: “We want to show our determination. We played so well in both games. The Leeds game last week was difficult and we knew we had four finals left to play.”

However, he is not asking his players to forget about it: “We’ll play Newcastle thinking of it. I know how committed they will be. My opinion of them does not change because I know how difficult it is. They fight because of that and we will handle it as much as possible.”

He praises Liverpool and Real Madrid and says he does not know if his team will ever win the Champions League: “It’s a question I cannot answer. We want to do it. We were close, not close enough. People say we’re failures but I completely disagree. We know how difficult everything is. Every year we are there, next year we’ll try again.”

The defeat has not affected his hunger: “I am always starving. I cannot live for one year thinking how happy I am. I’d love to win the Champions League and be in the final but we have to better from what happened in Madrid.”