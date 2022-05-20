Steven Gerrard spoke to the media before Aston Villa’s trip to Manchester City on Sunday on the final day of the Premier League season.

Here are the key lines from his press conference:

He is unhappy with their current position in the table: “After 37 games, 14th place is not enough. We have three massive points to play for. It’s an opportunity to finish on a high and reward our supporters with something.”

On his hopes for next season: “We have a big summer window and a big pre-season to try and come back better and stronger next season. I am very confident there is enough here with the right support and additions to kick on next year and come back better.”

He has not decided if he will play both Emiliano Buendia and Philippe Coutinho together at Etihad Stadium: “We have very little time to prepare so you will have to wait and see what we decide to do in terms of our personnel and gameplan. But they can both play together.”

He backs his side against the best teams: “We need to be extremely organised defensively. But at the same time we are not just going to wait and show no ambition.”

On Manchester City: “They are top of the league for a reason. They have world-class players. They have a top manager. But there is a lot of pressure on them at the weekend and we will try to make it as difficult as we can.”

