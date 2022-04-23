Norwich 0-3 Newcastle: Smith reaction

Norwich boss Dean Smith, speaking to BBC Sport: "I thought there was nothing in the game at half-time but we were two goals down because they took their moments and we didn't take ours. We can't keep giving goals away at this level. You get punished. The level is catching up with us. We gave Manchester United three goals last week. We've given Newcastle a helping hand today.

"Teemu scored at Manchester United. He has a really good chance to make it 1-0 today. He goes around the keeper but unfortunately we don't get the finish. We are a little bit too reliant on him. We don't have too many goals from other areas. Goals change games. But coming back from 2-0 against a team that have spent £100m in the window and we've promoted an U23 player. That is the levels.

"You just look at the January window they have had. They have improved. Eddie is an unbelievable coach. But they are owned pretty much by a country, so they are always going to improve."