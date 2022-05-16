Harry De Cosemo, BBC Sport

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has been bemoaning his side's inability to avoid conceding the first goal while on top for weeks now, so his frustration was understandable after Wolves failed to complete a turnaround against Norwich.

While they were flat and uninspired in the first half, they were controlling the game, but defensive issues had allowed Teemu Pukki three golden opportunities to score for Norwich. That he only took one was the main source of Dean Smith's complaints at full-time.

After the break, there was more purpose about Wolves. Chiquinho came on at half-time and made a real difference, and it took 10 minutes for the equaliser to come. From there, it felt as though the tide had turned sufficiently for Wolves to earn just a second victory in seven games.

However, Angus Gunn's fine save to deny Pedro Neto meant Norwich dealt with the best Wolves could throw. While Norwich looked shaky at the back for a spell, they were much stronger generally as Smith's side "stopped the bleeding", as he put it.

Overall, it is hard to say that we learned anything new from what was a standard curtain-closing game.