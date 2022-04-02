Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break. The pitch was difficult because the grass was so high but we adapted.

"The goal after five minutes was important but we still had to play 85 more. In the 2nd half they pushed more, they went 4-4-2 and they were more aggressive. It was made more complicated by the fact we couldn’t score the third goal.

"Being in a position to fight for the title is so nice - you want to arrive in April and May fighting for them. This is why we’ve fought for the last 10/11 months. It's a busy week - first we'll think about Atletico Madrid and then after that we’ll think about Liverpool."