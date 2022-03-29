On Tuesday's edition of the Football Daily podcast, the panel discussed England manager Gareth Southgate's selection decisions for this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is a player Chris Sutton and Karen Carney hope to see in the starting XI.

Sutton: "He's absolutely made strides forward. I think there has been fair commentary on players who have dipped in form after the Euros, but I think Foden was one of those who went into the Euros with a big reputation, but probably didn't get enough game time.

"Pep Guardiola has used him many times - he's been a regular at Manchester City - and that's a big deal."

Carney: "Unless Harry Kane gets injured and we play him in a false nine to do something a little bit different, I think he'll be used in accordance to the opposition and whether they need speed on the wing or whether they need ball retention.

"Whatever it is, I think he'll be used. I love him, I want to see him start every game."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds