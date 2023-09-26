Jonathan Sutherland, BBC Sport Scotland

There is no getting away from it - despite three wins in a row Rangers fans are not happy with the overall performances they are seeing from their side.

It was a topic addressed by their assistant manager Neil Banfield who met the media ahead of the League Cup quarter final with Livingston on Wednesday at what is expected to be a storm-lashed Ibrox.

Rangers are favourites to win the League Cup with Celtic out of the competition. When you factor in that Livingston have never beaten Rangers at Ibrox it all points to Rangers moving into the final four of this competition.

But Scottish football is seldom a straightforward, simple place and the fact of the matter is Rangers were booed from the field by their own fans following the rather lacklustre 1-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

Despite that, Banfield is adamant that improved performances are on the way.

“We got a bit anxious on Sunday not getting the second goal, that’s created a bit of anxiety amongst the team, [but] we defended well and we won the game and we push on to the cup game on Wednesday night," he said.

“There are certain aspects of the game you think we could take our opportunities better. When you look at our three clean sheets, the way the team defends and the structure of the team and the way we are playing at times I think it’s coming, it’s definitely coming."

On scrutiny from fans, he added: “I was well-versed, Michael told us when we came in what to expect. I think that comes with the territory when you are at such a big club as Rangers. You expect that."