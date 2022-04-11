Luke Reddy, BBC Sport

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall will get the plaudits for the obvious match-winning strike and the superb assist as Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the win over Crystal Palace.

But there was more to like about the 23-year-old than just these top lines.

Throughout the game he ran further than any player on the pitch and no one hit a higher top speed in their sprints. He won seven duels - a joint-high in Leicester's team - and generally offered a positivity that ultimately won the day.

If that is not enough, his post-match words were warm and appreciative, pointing to a humility that may well come in handy if he continues striding towards his full potential.

Brendan Rodgers was full of praise for his star performer but, in truth, Leicester deserve kind words across the team.

Their form waned during January and February - they were winless in the league - but they have managed to find some calm and pick their way to an excellent run.

Players were rotated in here - Rodgers made seven changes with Europa Conference League commitments to come this week - and those who came in stepped up. Lookman had an impact and Nampalys Mendy covered a tonne of ground.

Rodgers has options to use in a solid squad. Some summer additions might push then higher up the table but in Dewsbury-Hall they appear to have a player with plenty going for him.