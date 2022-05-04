Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Carlo Ancelotti clinched a historic La Liga title with Real Madrid on Saturday and the Italian still has the chance to win an unprecedented fourth Champions League as a manager this season.

Ancelotti has already become the first coach to win the title in Europe's top five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain), and if Real go all the way in the Champions League he will pull clear of Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane as the manager to have won Europe's elite competition the most times.

But questions over the 62-year-old's future have been raised this season, despite him having two years left on his contract, and Ancelotti has suggested he may retire when his second spell at Real Madrid comes to an end.

"After this stage at Real Madrid, it is likely that I will retire," he told Amazon Prime. "But if Real Madrid wants me to be here for another 10 years, I will be here for another 10 years."

Pep Guardiola, who will come up against the veteran boss again on Wednesday, says he is an admirer of Ancelotti and congratulated him for winning the Spanish title when they met last week.

"He has been all around the world, always did an incredible job and his football always is really good," said Guardiola.

"He knows always what he has to do and apart from that is an exceptional person. I was lucky to meet him years ago and he is a calm person who controls his emotions."

Read more about Ancelotti and Real Madrid