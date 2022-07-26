Shankland can be 'real stand-out' for Hearts

New Hearts signing Lawrence Shankland will dismiss any doubts over his ability to score consistently in the Scottish Premiership, reckons Michael Stewart.

Scotland striker Shankland has joined the Tynecastle club after a season in Belgian football with Beerschot, and former Hearts midfielder Stewart expects big things from the 26-year-old.

He told the Hearts episode of BBC Scotland's Premiership preview podcast: "There’s still a question mark that lingers over Shankland in the Premiership, because he smashed so many goals for Ayr, likewise for Dundee United in the Championship.

"But when they came up, new manager comes in, Shankland's form wasn’t the same. He obviously wasn’t happy with the way the team were set up, and then he moves away to Belgium.

“There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be a real stand-out for Hearts. He just finds the space in the box. He’s a natural scorer and knows where to be.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Shankland in a Hearts jersey. A lot has been made of the fact Hearts haven’t had anybody who’s scored more than 20 league goals since John Robertson – Kyle Lafferty got close with 19 – and I’m looking at Shankland thinking ‘Could he be the one?’