We asked you to pick your Chelsea player of the season and Antonio Rudiger came out on top.

BBC Radio 5 Live's John Southall named Rudiger in his shortlist, alongside Mason Mount, Reece James and Thiago Silva.

The centre-back took 37% of the vote after a season in which he was part of 14 clean sheets and scored four goals.

Midfielder Mount came second with 28%, followed by right-back James on 22% and defender Silva with 13%.