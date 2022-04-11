Everton boss Frank Lampard faces an even bigger job rebuilding the Toffees next season than he does keeping them up this term, believes former Brighton striker Glenn Murray.

Saturday's vital 1-0 victory over Manchester United - combined with Burnley's 2-0 defeat at Norwich on Sunday - eased Everton four points clear of the Premier League relegation places.

And, while the Toffees are not yet safe, Murray says Lampard needs to be aware of the magnitude of the task in the long run as well as the short term.

“It’s about getting points on board and staying in the division now but the biggest job is yet to come for Frank Lampard next year," Murray told the Football Daily Podcast.

"The football club needs structure, it needs a philosophy starting from the top through the first team to the under-23s through the academy.

“I feel sorry for the chairman - it’s not like he’s shirked away from spending, he’s spent a hell of a lot of money, it’s just been badly invested. In the bigger picture, yes, staying in the Premier League is the number one aim right now but I think the job is massive at Everton."

