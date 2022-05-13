Lawro's predictions: Tottenham v Burnley

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

Mike Jackson made a brilliant start as Burnley boss but they did not have any kind of spark when they lost at home to Aston Villa last weekend.

They didn't really put up much resistance, which was very unlike them. It is going to be very interesting to see how they react here, and whether they can make life difficult for Tottenham.

Spurs' top-four hopes are still not in their own hands but they are very much alive after their win over Arsenal on Thursday and I think they will put in another big performance here.

Whatever happens, Burnley are going to be watching anxiously when Leeds play Brighton a little later on Sunday.

Paul's prediction: Tottenham showed they are a top team with their win over Arsenal. 2-0

Find out how Lawro and Paul 'Semtex' Daley think the rest of the weekend Premier League fixtures will go