West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week.

That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss at Tottenham with Ryan Fredericks and Pablo Fornals in for Arthur Masuaku and Ben Johnson. Vladimir Coufal is among the substitues after missing eight matches with a hernia problem.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Cresswell, Dawson, Zouma, Fredericks, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Areola, Diop, Coufal, Masuaku, Vlasic, Noble, Kral, Alese, Yarmolenko.