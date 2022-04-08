Rangnick on Ten Hag, his future and surgery for Shaw
- Published
Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game at Everton.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Rangnick says he will speak to the club in the next few weeks about the consultancy role he is set to take this summer.
He has been told about the "top coaches" the club have spoken to, but refused to be drawn on whether Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is now favourite for the job.
Luke Shaw will undergo an operation on Saturday to remove metal bolts from the leg he broke in 2015 and is facing up to three weeks out.
Edinson Cavani, Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay will also all miss the game at Goodison Park through injury, but Cristiano Ronaldo is fit.
Rangnick believes they can still qualify for the Champions League by finishing fourth, but cannot afford to drop more points.
He also says the game against Everton will most likely be decided by attitude and physicality.