We asked for your thoughts after Rangers eased past Livingston 4-0 to set up a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hearts.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Dougie: Individually the four goals were very well worked, great vision and skill. Livi are not an easy team to break down but the team performance was much better. I’m worried about the next game. I am still not seeing what Cyriel Dessers brings to the squad, he is seriously running out of time.

Martin: Four wins, eight goals scored and no goals conceded. We are still by no means the finished article, but let's hope we can finally kick on from here. We can only keep improving.

Paddy: It was a much better performance but I’m not happy with the amount of injuries over the last two seasons.

Allan: The team, without several key players, played with speed, confidence and nous to deliver a decent performance, a clean sheet, and a place in the semi-finals. If fans are still complaining, why don't they go and support someone else? Constant complaining about the team you support is not helpful. Get behind the team.

Norrie: A better performance undoubtedly. We could really be doing with a playmaker with a bit of flair that passes the ball quicker. Our passing is laboured and predictable.