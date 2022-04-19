Uruguay striker Luis Suarez, 35, could be set for a reunion with former Liverpool team-mate Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa, when his contract at Atletico Madrid expires in the summer. (Birmingham Mail), external

Matt Targett wants Newcastle United to make his loan move from Villa permanent. The 26-year-old left-back is keen to be part of Eddie Howe's project despite having three years left on his Villa Park contract. (Chronicle), external

Elsewhere, Norwich City have reignited their interest in Villa's 24-year-old striker Keinan Davis, currently on loan at Nottingham Forest. (Football Insider), external

