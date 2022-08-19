Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's match against Fulham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Bees boss:

Kristoffer Ajer and Sergi Canos are both unavailable.

He confirmed Mikkel Damsgaard won't start, but could feature from the bench.

There is a "fine balance" in having players fit but not injuring them again with training intensity.

Frank said there is no reason why Halil Dervisoglu can't be involved against Fulham.

He added that the forward didn't make the bench last week because "unfortunately I can only have 20 players involved and I try to find the balance between having enough defenders, midfielders and offensive players".

