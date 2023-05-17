Is James Tavernier a 'true Rangers great' yet?

Alasdair Lamont, BBC Sport Scotland

Assuming James Tavernier leads Rangers out at Easter Road on Sunday, there will be a curious symmetry to the occasion of his 400th club appearance, for it was in Leith he made his debut almost eight years ago, scoring in a 6-2 League Cup victory.

Unsurprisingly, he is the only survivor from that squad (though Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson are still in the opposition ranks), which went on to win promotion back to the top flight but which lost the Scottish Cup final – again to Hibernian – at the end of the campaign.

It has been quite the journey for Tavernier, with incredible highs and devastating lows along the way as well as a goals and assists tally that would put many a forward to shame – 100 and 117 in his 399 games to date.

There are still Rangers supporters who are unconvinced about their captain, despite those ridiculous numbers, principally over his defensive capabilities and his part in Jota’s recent Scottish Cup semi-final winner was illustrative of why.

But his positives surely greatly outweigh his negatives – think of some of the important and astonishing goals he has popped up with and the points and victories earned dwarf those that have slipped away.

Yet he will again finish the season trophyless and though he has already been inducted into Rangers’ Hall of Fame having become the first captain to lift the league trophy and Scottish Cup in a decade, perhaps he will have to lead the club to a more sustained period of success before he is considered a true Rangers great.