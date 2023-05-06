Motherwell 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

Nick McPheat, BBC Scotland

Any notion that Motherwell's upturn in form is simply down to a 'new-manager bounce' must surely be punted into the distance now.

The Lanarkshire side continue to impress, with six wins, two draws and two defeats coming in Stuart Kettlewell's first 10 games.

Kevin van Veen has rightly been on the receiving end of most plaudits, but the performances of January signings Dan Casey and Calum Butcher, alongside Paul McGinn, in the back three have been equally as key in turning their campaign around.