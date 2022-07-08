Colak keen to make up for last season's Champions League elimination

Rangers new signing Antonio Colak has targeted the Champions League group stage and the Premiership title after moving to Ibrox from PAOK.

The Croatia international, 28, was instrumental in knocking Rangers out of the Champions League qualifiers last season, scoring twice against his new club while on loan at Malmo.

“We want to achieve a lot of things this year," Colak told Sky Sports.

"The first is the Champions League qualifiers and then we have a lot of titles to win. That is our ambition and we have to be directly on point when the qualifiers start. I think the boss is preparing us well and we will be ready.

“I want to bring in my quality. I want to fight and give 100% on the pitch and leave my heart on the pitch and get rewards. I want to be successful on the pitch and score goals and to be there for chances in dangerous areas. I hope I will do it good."