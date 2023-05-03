Jurgen Klopp will be "fuming" about his celebration of Liverpool's last winner against Spurs on Sunday, thinks West Ham striker Michail Antonio - but partly because of the toll it took on his hamstring.

Klopp ran over to the fourth official as part of his celebration only to pull up clutching at his leg.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio said he could relate to the Liverpool manager.

"It was one of those ones where you do something and then you're fuming inside," he explained. "Klopp is fuming at himself inside, like, 'why did I even do that? It was so not necessary'."

The German's exuberant celebration for Diogo Jota's winner directed towards the officials came off the back of frustration at controversial decisions made during the match against Tottenham.

Klopp has since been charged for comments he made about referee Paul Tierney, while Spurs manager Ryan Mason questioned the decision not to send Jota off for a high boot on Oliver Skipp.

Antonio wants more clarity from officials and said: "I've been saying this my entire career. Referees need to explain their decisions. I think they say that they don't do it because, no matter what they do, no one’s going to agree. That's why I feel they need to do interviews."

"People need to understand their decisions. The fact they make these decisions and then go missing – then everyone's got to guess why they made that decision. It doesn't add up."

"When I have a stinker, someone comes and asks me about it and I can't go hiding. Anyone out there on the field should have to answer questions."

