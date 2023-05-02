Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola say his players are "not tired" and have the "mental strength" to keep going until the end of the season.

City are still fighting on three fronts as they try to claim a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League Treble.

"I'm tired, but not tired in my legs like the players," said Guardiola.

"There is one more month and a week for sure - [and] we fight for two weeks more. We play this way for six or seven years, we are used to it. It's not the only time we've played six or seven times in one month. It's the best way to live."

The defending Premier League champions have not lost in 18 matches and overtook title rivals Arsenal in the table with their win over Fulham on Sunday.

"Everything is here and the mental strength is there," added Guardiola.

"If a player is tired, then someone else plays. We are not tired. If you have positive thoughts you are not tired. Now is an opportunity, with just six games left. We have to recover and go for it.

"If one player is tired then hands up - and if not hands up then you're ready to play for your mates."