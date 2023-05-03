Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

To say this completes a shift in style and emphasis is an extreme understatement, but desperate clubs take desperate measures and Leeds are very desperate as they career towards the Championship after a spell which included shipping 11 goals in two home games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool culminated in an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Javi Gracia won only three of his 11 league games in charge and Sam Allardyce's appointment, with Leeds only outside the relegation places on goal difference, is one final throw of the dice to maintain their top-flight status.

Quite how Leeds fans take the leap from Marcelo Bielsa's glorious 'football as entertainment' philosophy, an idealistic but sometimes flawed approach they accepted warts and all, to Allardyce's style based on defensive organisation and fiercely drilled discipline remains to be seen.

The brutal truth, for Leeds and their fans, is that beggars cannot be choosers and even if they dislike the taste of the medicine Allardyce will deliver, they will accept it gratefully if it cures their relegation ills.

For Allardyce, it represented an undoubtedly lucrative 'win-win'.

Keep Leeds up and he will be hailed as a miracle-working hero.

If Leeds go down, he will not be blamed after inheriting a team seemingly in terminal decline with only four games to save them.

