Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool cannot use their "miracles" from recent years as inspiration in their fight for the top four this season.

Goalkeeper Alisson scored an incredible injury-time winner against West Brom in 2021 to keep Liverpool's top-four hopes alive, less than a year after the remarkable Champions League semi-final comeback against Barcelona.

But Klopp said the difference this season is that finishing in the top four is out of Liverpool's hands, and that it is "more likely" Manchester United and Newcastle will finish above them.

"It’s not that we mention it but everybody who was involved in these moments will never forget it in our lives," he said. "That’s how it is and that means it’s part of us.

"We were around when miracles happened, but it was then still in our hands. We had to score against West Brom and we had to win against Barcelona. Now we have to win, but that would not mean that anything changes if the other teams win all their games. That’s the difference.

"I know weeks ago it was completely out of sight and I couldn’t see it at all. But that didn’t mean that we would not try to get closer. That’s the only thing we did - we got closer.

"I’m pretty sure we were in a situation years ago when we qualified for the Champions League and Chelsea were behind us all the time winning, winning, winning so we had to keep winning. It’s not comfortable. In the end, we made it anyway.

"Newcastle and United would be happy probably if we would not be there anymore. It’s more likely that they will do it and I respect that. If they finish the season above us, they deserve it."