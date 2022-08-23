PSV Eindhoven have beaten Rangers just once in seven meetings, with the Ibrox side winning three of them, ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg at Philips Stadion.

Rangers are unbeaten on their previous three visits to Philips Stadion - winning the second leg of their European Cup second-round tie 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in 1978, winning 1-0 in the Champions League group stage in 1999, and drawing 0-0 in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2011.

PSV overcame Rangers 1-0 on aggregate in their most recent tie, an early Jeremain Lens goal in the second leg at Ibrox enough to take the Dutch through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

Current Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was in the home midfield against PSV in both legs of that 2011 meeting, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor on the bench.

Current manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in Rangers' midfield when they won 1-0 on their 1999 visit to Philips Stadion, while PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was playing up front for the hosts.

Rangers beat Willem II 4-0 on their last visit to the Netherlands - in the third round of Europa League qualifying.

PSV have never beaten a Scottish side at home - their only other meeting being against Dundee United, who won 2-0 in Eindhoven after a 0-0 first-leg draw in the Uefa Cup in 1982.

Rangers have a record of nine wins, nine defeats and six draws against Dutch opposition.

Rangers have beaten Livingston, lost to Union Saint-Gilloise and drawn with Hibernian in their three away games so far this season.