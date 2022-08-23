PSV Eindhoven v Rangers in statistics

  • PSV Eindhoven have beaten Rangers just once in seven meetings, with the Ibrox side winning three of them, ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg at Philips Stadion.

  • Rangers are unbeaten on their previous three visits to Philips Stadion - winning the second leg of their European Cup second-round tie 3-2 after a 0-0 draw at Ibrox in 1978, winning 1-0 in the Champions League group stage in 1999, and drawing 0-0 in the last 16 of the Europa League in 2011.

  • PSV overcame Rangers 1-0 on aggregate in their most recent tie, an early Jeremain Lens goal in the second leg at Ibrox enough to take the Dutch through to the Europa League quarter-finals.

  • Current Rangers midfielder Steven Davis was in the home midfield against PSV in both legs of that 2011 meeting, with goalkeeper Allan McGregor on the bench.

  • Current manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in Rangers' midfield when they won 1-0 on their 1999 visit to Philips Stadion, while PSV head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy was playing up front for the hosts.

  • Rangers beat Willem II 4-0 on their last visit to the Netherlands - in the third round of Europa League qualifying.

  • PSV have never beaten a Scottish side at home - their only other meeting being against Dundee United, who won 2-0 in Eindhoven after a 0-0 first-leg draw in the Uefa Cup in 1982.

  • Rangers have a record of nine wins, nine defeats and six draws against Dutch opposition.

  • Rangers have beaten Livingston, lost to Union Saint-Gilloise and drawn with Hibernian in their three away games so far this season.

  • PSV have won both their home games this season, beating Emmen but needing extra time to edge out Monaco 3-2 (4-3 on aggregate) in their previous Champions League qualifying tie.